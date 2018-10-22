Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are moving forward in their life. Just after the news broke that Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez was hospitalised, reports started to surface that things are not going too well between Justin and Hailey. However, the famous model has officially trademarked "Hailey Baldwin," and cleared all the absurd speculations. At the same time, reports have surfaced that now suggests that these days, Justin has made Hailey is number one priority.

As per the documents obtained by The Blast, Hailey Baldwin registered her maiden name this weak as the abbreviation, HRB3, under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp. The filed document marks the first time when model Hailey Baldwin has reportedly acknowledged her alleged marriage with the Canadian pop singer, Justin Bieber.

Justin and Hailey announced their engagement in July and many thought that it would be like a year before the couple will decide to marry. However, the newly engaged couple took everyone by surprise when they were spotted at a courthouse. Multiple reports suggested that the couple secretly got married at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 12. But they both chose not to confirm the news in any capacity.

Ever since then, the small gestures have made many to believe that Justin and Hailey are married for sure.

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber is staying focused on Hailey Baldwin after his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez made headline over her unfortunate health issues.

After the news broke out that Selena is not doing well, pictures of Justin Bieber in tears surfaced. Many even allegedly suggested that he is not over Selena. However, that is not the case as he is using all his time to focus on Hailey.

An insider told Us Weekly that Justin is always going to have a soft spot when it comes to Selena but he has apparently made Hailey his number one priority.

"For Justin, there's always going to be a soft spot in his heart for Selena because you don't just stop loving someone and caring about someone, especially when they're going through a difficult time like she is, but he's still totally infatuated with Hailey and he's made Hailey his priority."

The insider went on to add that for Justin, his romantic life is moving forward with Hailey in the picture and he has to "separate himself from feeling guilty or bad about Selena because it wouldn't be fair to his current relationship."