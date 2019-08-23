A year after saying their "I do's" in a very private register marriage, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber are all set to tie the knot in front of the world once again. The couple, who was originally supposed to plan a wedding post their court marriage last year, went through a lot of personal battles. With Justin suffering from depression, they had to put the wedding plans on hold. However, both the celebrities are in a much better space and all set to tie the knot in an exquisite manner. In fact, they have already started fixing all the details required for their public nuptials.

As per a source who spoke to E! News, the couple has found the right location for their wedding. As they plan to get married in front of their close friends and family, Justin and Hailey have chosen Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. "They love the Montage brand and visited the property and fell in love with Palmetto Bluff and the area," says the source. Initially, it was reported that the couple wish to exchange wedding vows in North Carolina, turns out they have changed their location. In fact, for their second nuptials, Justin and Hailey have already shared a book-style save the date cards. A date has also been revealed, September 30.

A source further reveals, "The countdown is on and they are really looking forward to it." Earlier this year, the couple was supposed to opt for a February wedding. They put it on hold as a source confirmed, "They bought a house and are trying to enjoy being newlyweds without the pressure of planning a big wedding. They want to do it at some point, but it's not the focus right now. They might surprise everyone and do something last minute, but at this point they aren't thinking too much about it. Justin is excited about music and creating again and that's great news for everyone around him." With things looking much better for their relationship, the couple couldn't have been more excited about their nuptials.

Just recently, Justin and Hailey took off for a chill vacation as they celebrated their engagement anniversary. Needless to say, there were some cute pictures that did surface on social media as they made several appearances. We sure would like to know how they plan to hold the ceremony.