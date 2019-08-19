Hailey Bieber got wild on her vacation and posted proof on her social media. Reportedly, Hailey and Justin Bieber have been relishing in some much needed rest and relaxation while on vacation lately.

And the beautiful model, shared an adventurous picture of herself to Instagram, holding a lemur on her shoulder. Hailey can be seen cuddling the animal while showing off her curves in a green snakeskin bikini. 'Lemurs everywhere please,' Stephen Baldwin's daughter wrote with the shot.

Apparently, a small tattoo on Hailey's hip can also be seen in the pic. Reportedly, the two were previously in Japan earlier this month, and they were also seen in Los Angeles earlier this week, but it wasn't clear if they had traveled elsewhere or just indulged in a staycation.

Speaking to Vogue about her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey said:

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.....I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.'

She goes on to say that that's not what being married is. But there's something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone.

She admits that they are really young, and that's a scary aspect. She also adds that they are going to change. But she is committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes.

Hailey goes on to say that Justin Bieber is her best friend and she will never get sick of him. We have to say that Justin and Hailey Bieber are couple goals. You can check out the pics here: