Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly putting their most-awaited wedding on hold until an official prenup is signed between the two parties. There were previous reports that suggested that Justin and Hailey secretly got married and did not even plan on getting a prenup, but it looks like the couple is indeed taking every extra step when it comes to their married life.

There were multiple reports in the last few weeks that suggested that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin secretly got married. Even Hailey's uncle, Alec Baldwin teased the fans when he stated that the "couple just went off and got married. They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone."

That being said, a report from TMZ claimed that the engaged couple is yet to make their marriage official.

It was previously reported that the 'Baby' singer is worth over $250 million but at the same time, he refused to get a prenup. It was also revealed that Justin's family and his staff members hope that the marriage between Justin and Hailey "work out but at the same time they want him to protect his assets."

So, it looks like the acclaimed singer is finally got convinced to get a prenup. The report from TMZ adds that Justin has reportedly been "counseled" to get a prenup before he gets married to Hailey. After the prenup, the money they both will earn after their wedding will be considered their own, and if things do not work out between them, then their respective assets and income will be safeguarded by this agreement.

"Bieber and Hailey have each lawyered up for the negotiation that is as important as it is awkward," sources close to the couple told the outlet.

The report of Justin and Hailey getting a prenup comes a week after the speculations that claimed that the couple got married in a courthouse without signing a prenup. The TMZ's sources added that although the singer and the model did pick up a marriage license from New York City, they did not make anything official.

Both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are currently spending some quality time in Italy.