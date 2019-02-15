An American celebrity gossip website has come up with claims that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are planning to make their own reality show. The newlyweds are apparently eager to give their fans a glimpse of their relationship.

According to Radar Online, the Baby hitmaker and the model are hoping to do the series, which is similar to MTV's Newlyweds, that aired from 2003 to 2005, featuring Jessica Simpson and her former partner, Nick Lachey. An alleged source said: "Justin and his wife, Hailey, are in the early stages of developing a reality TV show about their new life together."

"The format looks similar to Newlyweds, the old MTV show about Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey," the insider added.

"Justin is excited for his fans to get to know his beautiful wife better through the process," the source went on.

However, fans of the couple will have to wait and watch if they will really star in a show.

It was recently revealed that the Canadian singer is seeking treatment for depression. People reported that the Boyfriend hitmaker is emotionally exhausted and is undergoing counseling.

As for the couple's personal lives, the duo got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged. Fans of the celebrity pair got the confirmation that the couple have been married after the 22-year-old daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin changed her Instagram handle to Hailey Bieber.

Around the same time, Selena Gomez's former boyfriend posted a photo of the pair smiling and holding hands on Instagram, and wrote: "My wife is awesome"