Canadian singer Justin Bieber is reportedly seeking treatment for depression. However, the Baby singer's current situation has nothing to do with his new marriage to Hailey Baldwin.

According to People, Bieber is giving importance to his mental health and is undergoing counseling. A source said: "Justin seems down and tired. He has been struggling a bit."

"It has nothing to do with Hailey — he is very happy being married to her. It's just something else that he struggles with mentally. He has good help around him and is receiving some treatment. He seems confident he will feel better soon," the insider added.

Another source shared: "He started off as a typical sweet, Canadian teen. He was such a great kid, honestly super sweet and very polite and nice to everyone around him. Having this huge amount of fame completely changed him. He had access to anything and everything and was surrounded by people who just said 'Yes.'"

"He's emotional and struggles a lot with the idea of fame — being followed, having his every move stalked by fans, cameras in his face. It all sets him off and he often feels like everyone is out to get him," the insider continued.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez's former boyfriend had talked about the struggles of being in the spotlight and coping with depression. he told NME in 2015: "I just want people to know I'm human. I'm struggling just to get through the days. I think a lot of people are. You get lonely, you know, when you're on the road. People see the glam and the amazing stuff, but they don't know the other side. This life can rip you apart."

"I watched the Amy Winehouse documentary [Amy] on the plane. And I had tears in my eyes, because I could see what the media was doing to her, how they were treating her. People thought it was funny to poke her when she was at rock bottom, to keep pushing her down until she had no more of herself. And that's what they were trying to do to me," the 24-year-old singer stated.