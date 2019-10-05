Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are taking their wedded bliss to the professional level. The newly-weds shot a campaign for Calvin Klein and we have to say the pair looks gorgeous together.

This week seems to have quite a few notable moments for the Biebers. Apart from their second wedding, Justin's new music video for 10,000 Hours - which stars his lady love - dropped.

But Justin and Hailey didn't stop there, they went ahead and shared with their fans their latest Calvin Klein ad campaign. The commercial also stars Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky. In the video, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can be seen sitting in a living room watching images of a rocket taking off on TV. They seem captivated by the old footage as they sit side by side.

Next, there is video outside the Studio 54 nightclub in New York City and Kendall can be seen smiling in a car. Also, there is her old pal A$AP Rocky, a rapper who spent time in a Swedish prison this year for assault.

Calvin Klein sure seems to be going all out for their campaigns with these famous names. Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin seem to be together a lot lately both privately and professionally. Kendall, of course, was a guest at Hailey's nuptials and the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was also spotted going wild at Hailey's bachelorette party with a cup shaped like a male member.

The clip was shared by Calvin Klein on Instagram. 'Celebrating 50 Years of Unfiltered Self-Expression and Provocation,' the caption read. Justin and Hailey sure seem to have a handle on married life. We wish them well. You can check out the video here: