Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are constantly proving that they both love each other a lot. Despite openly stating that he loves Selena Gomez, Justin has maintained that he loves his wife Hailey with all his heart and soul. Fans and their well-wishers are wondering when the newlyweds will plan to have a baby. Are they going to see Justin Jr. in 2019 or is the couple going to wait for another year?

As per reports, Justin Bieber is ready to become a father. As per an earlier report by Entertainment Weekly, the Canadian singer and his model wife had talked about having kids and "it's a priority to them." However, as we all know that the "Never Say Never" singer's first wish is to get better before he will start planning a family.

As per the latest claim by People, Justin Bieber is reportedly ready for parenthood.

"Right now, he's ready to be a dad," an alleged source close to Justin Bieber revealed. "That's what he wants to be. He knows that he has to get things figured out so that he can be the dad he wants to be. But that's his focus. Being a dad is his dream right now."

The alleged source further gushed that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are going to be proud parents and they both are open to the idea of having kids. The alleged source further contended that both Justin and Hailey love becoming parents but has left everything on God's wish.

"They both believe that if it happens, it was God's will," the source said. "They're leaving the timing up to God."

As of now, both Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are focusing on their private lives. The internet is filled with several rumors about the pregnancy but the couple will definitely try to take things slow. In addition to this, Hailey's uncle, Billy Baldwin, has even instructed them to not rush into their pregnancy and has asked them to enjoy their honeymoon phase.

"I love them as a couple and I would've loved to see them get married if they waited a couple more years," Billy Baldwin revealed in the past. "Maybe that would have been better, but they didn't want to wait because they're both devout in their faith and ... that wasn't the right fit for them so that's really none of my business."