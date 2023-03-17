canadian singer Justin Bieber has shared an update on his recovery after announcing that he was experiencing facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year though a vivdly faint smile.

The singer, 29, shared in June last year that he had the condition - which is understood to affect facial nerves - and told fans that he had "full paralysis" on one side of his face. It had left him unable to smile on one side of his face.

Since the announcement, Justin has performed on some occasions but cancelled a number of tour dates last year and has recently cancelled the remainder of his tour. He now appears to have provided fans with an update on his recovery from the condition.

Justin took to his Instagram Story recently and shared a video of himself. It showed the performer sitting in a hoodie alongside the caption: "Wait for it..."

The Grammy Award winner seems to smile from ear-to-ear at the end of the recently uploaded clip, suggesting that he has regained mobility in his face. The video -- which was shared with his fans on the platform -- had featured the song 'Ice T' by singer-songwriter Tems.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome

When Justin announced that he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome last year, he had shared a video on the platform in which he had appeared unable to move one side of his face bringing many of his fans share a hashtag #respect Justin Bieber on social media.

Justin Bieber, born in Canada, was discovered on YouTube in 2008 by talent manager Scooter Braun, who signed him to his record label, Island Records and released his debut album, "My World 2.0," in 2010, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. Later, it had spawned the hit singles "Baby" and "Somebody to Love."

Since then, Bieber has released several successful albums, including "Believe" (2012), "Purpose" (2015), and "Changes" (2020). He has won numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards, and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Bieber has also made headlines for his personal life, including his on-again, off-again relationship with actress and singer Selena Gomez, before his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin. He has been open about his struggles with mental health and addiction, and has used his platform to raise awareness and advocate for mental health support.