Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber were spotted enjoying the summer sun over the memorial day weekend. While Justin enjoyed a game of basketball, wife Hailey was seen getting herself some coffee.

Even the deadly Covid-19 could not keep the couple indoors and the two decided to step out for a day in Beverly Hills, Calif. Justin flaunted his abs in a shirtless attire sporting just a pair of red shorts from his own brand, Drewhouse. Hailey, on the other hand, wore a pair of pink shorts and a pink spaghetti top. The 23-year-old supermodel also wore a pair of sunglasses, hoop earrings, and decided to go braless for the day.

While Justin played some basketball on the court, Hailey was busy getting herself some coffee with her friends. She later joined her husband on the court with a glass of takeaway coffee.

Hailey had also revealed that earlier in the day, one of her cats had attacked her. She said, "Cats are little a*****es sometimes". It was easy to spot the scratches on Hailey's mid rift.

The couple has been quarantining together since the lockdown and this has been one of their rare sightings in the last many weeks. But the two can be seen living a blissful married life on their reality show, The Biebers on Watch.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber Instagram

In fact, Justin had also revealed in one of the episodes, "There's a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn't even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you."

He also added, "I realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn't realize I had. That was really hard, to work through those things, but I think when you choose to work through those things, I feel like now that I've worked through that stuff, you and I are closer than ever,"