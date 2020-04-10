Hailey Baldwin Bieber is known for her beautiful skin and enviable frame, and the 23-year-old model has now spilt some beans on her skincare secrets for us all to follow.

In a live interview with Dr Barbara Sturm, Hailey said, "Last week, I answered a lot of questions and people were telling me about all their skin concerns, ingredients they really liked, they don't like and I just wanted to open a bigger conversation."

I never, ever sleep with makeup on

The 23-year-old model who is married to singer Justin Bieber uses a lot of makeup at work. However, her one cardinal rule is to take it off before sleeping. Hailey said, "Something that's always been really vital for me is I never, ever sleep with makeup on. I know a lot of people forget, they fall asleep with their makeup on. But let me just say this, even at my drunkest, I never fell asleep with makeup on my face. That is a true fact."

She also said, "I think that sleep is so important for the skin. Sleep and rest is so important for our overall health and I that when I'm not getting enough sleep, if I'm working a lot or if I was traveling a lot [or] my sleep schedule is off, that's when I start to see my skin get broken out a little bit or really dry. When we're resting, our skin should be in its most neutral state."

Her nighttime routine consists of, "usually cleansing the skin" and putting on a serum and moisturizer. She also said, "If there is [acne] spots, then using a spot treatment and sleeping with the spot treatment on. If I have more time at night, and I feel like I want to go the extra mile, sometimes I'll do a face mask. And then I will wash my skin, apply whatever serums and whatever moisturizers. I tend to put on a little extra moisturizer at night, just 'cause I think it's a good time to do that... 'cause no one's really seeing you."

Hailey also confessed that she does not exfoliate much. "I've never been a person who has liked using exfoliants that are those really sharp beads or those really scrubby exfoliants."

We can only hope to look half as good as Hailey by following these tips!