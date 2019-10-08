Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber just tied the knot for a second time in front of family and friends. And now the couple has released the official portraits from the ceremony.

Reportedly, taking to Instagram, the bride posted the images from her wedding to Justin Bieber a week ago, writing: 'last Monday was the most special day of my life:)'

The Vogue model thanked her dress designer, Virgil Abloh, for the creation, writing: 'Thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress. You and your Off White team are incredible and I'm forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation.'

Hailey looks gorgeous in the portrait. Justin and Hailey do look adorable together. Reportedly, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin exchanged vows in front of family and friends in a splendid ceremony, but the couple wanted to give their guests something memorable before the big event as well. The lovebirds hosted a huge sleepover for those loved ones who traveled to South Carolina, where the wedding will be held, and it included a lot of entertaining features, including a screening of the romantic film The Notebook, and a water gun fight, according to TMZ.

Speaking to Vogue about her relationship with Justin Bieber, Hailey said:

"It's just that I'm fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship.....I want people to know that. We're coming from a really genuine place. But we're two young people who are learning as we go. I'm not going to sit here and lie and say it's all a magical fantasy. It's always going to be hard. It's a choice. You don't feel it every single day. You don't wake up every day saying, 'I'm absolutely so in love and you are perfect.'

Well, we have to say that they look adorable together. We wish them well. You can check out the pics here: