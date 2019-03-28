Justin Bieber has lashed out at an Instagram user who claimed he is with Hailey Bieber only to get back at his former girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The Baby singer did not hold back his emotions while responding to the nasty comments about his personal life.

The Instagram account named jaileyisajoke stated: "You are NOT in love with Hailey! You only married her to get back at SG, plus Hailey sleeps with men like @ShawnMendes for fame and she's racist @wflig."

Following the rude words, Justin responded: "Your immature the fact that you have an account dedicated to dissing my wife and I is absolutely absurd why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back with my ex."

"Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way you should be ashamed of yourself really. I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."

"Hayley is my bride period if you don't like that or support that that means you don't support me and if you don't support me you're not a fan nor a good person," he added.

Justin and Hailey got married in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged. Fans of the celebrity pair got the confirmation that the couple have been married after the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin changed her Instagram handle to Hailey Bieber.

Recently, during an interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Hailey talked about the people who want to see them split. She said: "They just really want to see you fail, for whatever reason. I don't know if it's because they want to be able to say, 'I told you so' or because they want to be right, I don't really know what the idea is behind trying to tear somebody's relationship down, or person down, whatever it may be."

"I guess it's just kind of an evil world, at the core of it, and humanity is just struggling," she added.