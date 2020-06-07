Justin Bieber has been getting quite socially active on his social media lately. Reportedly, the singer as been using Instagram to show his solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement amid nation-wide protests.

And in a recent post, the 26-year-old promised to continue using his platform to 'speak up' about racial injustice, while also openly acknowledging his privilege as a white male. Justin Bieber said that he was inspired by black culture. That he has benefited off of black culture. He was addressing his 138 million followers.

'My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.'

Justin Bieber has apparently received criticism in the past for mirroring the sound and style of black artists, as well as controversially sporting dreadlocks back in 2016.

Justin Bieber added that he was committed to using his platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change.

Justin Bieber sure seems to be taking his activism seriously, he has been using his social media to bombard others with Black Lives Matter memes and quotes. Justin also recently payed homage to the late Breonna Taylor, who lost her life at the hands of police in Louisville, KY back in March.

The recent resurgence in the Black Lives Matter movement comes on the heels of the death of George Floyd. Who died as a result of police brutality. Celebrities have been using their social media to support the cause.

Reportedly, in the horrifying video footage of Floyd's death, he is seen saying that he can not breathe as officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck.