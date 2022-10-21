After some politicians questioned the killing of a terrorist involved in throwing a grenade on non-local labourers in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said some people were trying to disturb the communal harmony by justifying the killings of innocent civilians in the Valley.

The Lieutenant Government warned strict action against such persons as per law of the land. While addressing the Police Commemoration Day function at Srinagar, the Lieutenant Governor said, "for the petty political interest some people are trying to create disharmony in the society by justifying the killing of innocent people and glorifying terrorism".

He said while the Constitution guaranteed freedom of expression for all citizens, some elements were trying to justify the killings of civilians under the garb of this fundamental right.

Killers of innocent people have to pay heavy prices

Reiterating the resolve of his government to restore lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir, the Lieutenant Governor said that those involved in killing innocent people have to pay heavy prices.

"Efforts to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem have been intensified. The government has given full freedom to the security forces to intensify counter-terrorism operations. Terrorism is a curse for civilized society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror and its elements", he said.

Without naming Pakistan, Sinha said the neighbouring country and its stooges here could not digest the positive developments in Jammu and Kashmir over the past three years.

"There are some elements that are trying to incite people. Anyone who tries to disturb the peace and development of Jammu and Kashmir will have to pay a heavy price for their cowardly acts," he said.

Political parties questioned the killing of hybrid terrorist

Some political groups in Kashmir have questioned the killing of a hybrid terrorist who was directly involved in throwing a grenade on non-local labourers in which two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were killed.

Imran Ganie, a hybrid terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba, was arrested by J&K Police on Tuesday, October 18, for his alleged involvement in the killing of two migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh in Harmain village of Shopian.

Imran was later killed in an encounter with terrorists when he was leading a team of security forces to a terrorist hideout in Shopian.

PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have demanded an impartial probe into the killing of a hybrid terrorist.

"There are allegations that it is the 'catch-and-kill' policy which was followed in Punjab where youngsters would get killed in police custody. We demand an impartial probe into the circumstances that led to Imran's death," she said.

The National Conference's Lok Sabha member Hasnain Masoodi said that the government must carry out an "independent and impartial probe" into the killing of Imran.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary Ghulam Nabi Malik also demanded an investigation into the killing. "It is widely perceived that the said person had not been involved in any unlawful activity," Malik said.