Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's dismissal of Tamil Nadu's petition against the Mekedatu project, calling it "justice served" and a "victory for the people of Bengaluru."

Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said the ruling reinforces Karnataka's right to implement the project.

Speaking to reporters in the premises of Vidhana Soudha on Thursday in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "The Supreme Court's dismissal of Tamil Nadu's petition against the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the Mekedatu project is like receiving justice from the judiciary."

When asked whether this development was a setback for Tamil Nadu, he replied, "I will comment in detail after I get full information. This is not a setback for anyone; rather, it is justice delivered by the court. Mekedatu is our water and our right. We are not obstructing Tamil Nadu in any way. In fact, this project will benefit Tamil Nadu even more. The court has responded to the prayers and hardships of our people."

"As per the court's directions, Tamil Nadu will continue to receive its rightful share of water. Hence, we will move forward with the project. It is being built on our land and funded by our own resources. When water scarcity arises, this balancing reservoir will help ensure water release to Tamil Nadu. This is a victory for the people of Bengaluru. The project will also benefit people coming from other states, including Tamil Nadu. I appeal to Tamil Nadu to now cooperate with the project. Let us work together with a spirit of humanity," Shivakumar urged.

"The court has stated that in such matters it will only guide the Central Water Commission (CWC) and will not intervene directly. When asked whether the CWC would now clear the project, Shivakumar said, 'The CWC has no other option but to approve. They must ensure justice is done," he asserted.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (November 13) refused to entertain an application filed by the State of Tamil Nadu against the State of Karnataka's plan for the construction of the Mekedatu dam on the Cauvery River.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, Justice K. Vinod Chandran, and Justice N.V. Anjaria observed that Tamil Nadu's challenge to the order passed by the Central Water Commission (CWC) for the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Mekadatu dam was "premature", as the plan would be approved only after considering the objections of the State as well as the opinion of the expert bodies, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) and the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).

(With inputs from IANS)