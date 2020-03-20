The Nirbhaya case has been going for a while. While the culprits were put on death row, their sentence was exceedingly delayed for years. When the date was set, the convicts through long-drawn legal routes kept delaying the hanging and buying time.

Earlier today though the culprits were hanged, after much debate. The whole country which had been holding their breath for years can finally let it go. Many celebrities have also reacted to the hanging on social media.

In 2012, a gory gangrape case surfaced and since then there have been three postponements before the convicts were finally given their due. A girl was brutally raped on a moving bus in Delhi which shocked the entire country. 8 years late the four convicts, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh who were sentenced to death for their inhuman crime, were hung in Tihar Jail early this morning in the presence of tight security.

There has been a lot of debate and issues that delayed justice in the Nirbhaya case. Though there were 6 convicts, one was a juvenile who was released after 3 years in reform. Another Ram Singh allegedly committed suicide in jail in 2013. A touching video of Asha Devi, the victim's mother had also surfaced in the media where she said she hugged her daughter's photo after the SC judge had dismissed the stay on Pawan Gupta's execution order.

Following the news of their hanging, numerous Bollywood celebrities expressed their support on Twitter to the victim's family and justice delivered.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote about the needed for stricter laws, quicker courts that won't delay justice.

Stricter law enforcement, harsher punishment & fast courts for quick justice is the only way to instil fear in monsters who even think of such heinous acts. #JusticeForNirbhaya — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 20, 2020

Tapsee Pannu wrote that she hoped the parents of the victim could finally sleep better after years.

It’s done. Finally. I hope the parents can finally sleep slightly better tonight after YEARS. It’s been a long long battle for them. Asha Devi ?? https://t.co/XidMPTzKm4 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 20, 2020

Preity Zinta shared that had the execution been carried out in 2012, the judicial system could have prevented so much crime against women, as there would have been a fear of the law.

Finally the #Nirbhayacase comes to an end. I wish it would have been faster but I’m happy it’s over. Finally she & her parents are in peace. #RIPJyoti #RIPNirbhaya #Justicedelayed #TookTooLong — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 20, 2020

If #Nirbhaya rapists were hung in 2012 the judicial system would have stopped so much crime against women. Fear of the law would have kept the lawless in check. Prevention is always better than cure. It’s time the Indian govt. takes steps for judicial reforms. #RIPNirbhaya? — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 20, 2020

Sushmita Sen commended Asha Devi's resilence as a mother.

A Mother’s resilience ? Asha Devi sees it through!! Finally some justice!! #Nirbhaya Dugga Dugga ? — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) March 20, 2020

Finally justice has been served for #Nirbhaya, I pray for the much needed mental peace for her parents now. ? #JusticeForNirbhaya #nirbhayagetsjustice pic.twitter.com/MVQARRDHWE — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) March 20, 2020

It certainly has been a long wait, at least now we can hope Nirbhaya will rest in peace. It has been long overdue.