Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma will be the new Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, a Central government notification said on Sunday.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court," read the notification.

Meanwhile, Justice Vipin Sanghi, presently the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, was appointed as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, and Telangana High Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan will be the new Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Bombay High Court judge Amjad Ahtesham Sayed has been transferred as Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court and another Bombay High Court judge Shinde Sambhaji Shiwaji will be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court.

Gujarat High Court judge Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya will be appointed as the Gauhati High Court's new Chief Justice.

(With inputs from IANS)