Justice Sanjiv Khanna, the 51st Chief Justice of India, is set to retire today, marking the end of his tenure at the helm of the Supreme Court. His retirement comes after a six-month stint, having assumed office on November 10, 2024. This significant development in the Indian judiciary is not just an end of an era, but also the beginning of a new one.

Justice Khanna has formally recommended Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, the second-most senior judge of the Supreme Court, as his successor. This recommendation has been forwarded to the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. Once accepted by President Murmu, Justice Gavai will be sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gavai's elevation to the top judicial post is a significant moment in the history of the Indian judiciary. Not only does he bring a wealth of experience to the table, but his appointment also reflects the growing inclusivity within the Indian judiciary. Justice Gavai hails from a Scheduled Caste background, making him one of the few Chief Justices from this community.

Born in Amravati, Maharashtra, Justice Gavai embarked on his legal career on March 16, 1985. He trained under Raja S. Bhonsale, a former Advocate General and High Court judge. Post-1990, he concentrated his legal practice at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, with a special emphasis on Constitutional and Administrative Law.

Over the years, Justice Gavai has held several key public legal positions. He has served as the Assistant Government Pleader, Additional Public Prosecutor, and later as the Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench. His vast experience and deep understanding of the law make him a fitting choice for the top judicial post.

At the age of 64, Justice Gavai is set to hold the top judicial post until November 23, 2025, when he turns 65, the retirement age for Supreme Court judges. His tenure as the Chief Justice of India promises to be a period of significant judicial activity.

As we bid farewell to Justice Khanna and welcome Justice Gavai, we are reminded of the immense responsibility that rests on the shoulders of the Chief Justice of India. The Chief Justice is not just the head of the judiciary but also the guardian of the Constitution. As Justice Gavai prepares to take on this mantle, we wish him the best in his endeavors to uphold the rule of law and deliver justice to the people of India.