President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy plea of Nirbhaya rape and murder case convict Pawan Gupta. The President of India made the decision on the mercy plea of 2012 Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta on Wednesday, March 4.

Pawan, along with three other convicts -- Akshay Kumar Singh, Pawan Gupta, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Vinay Kumar Sharma -- was scheduled to hang at the national capital's Tihar jail on March 3. Earlier this week, the Supreme Court rejected a curative petition filed by Pawan Gupta.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)