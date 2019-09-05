Veteran filmmaker and comics writer Kevin Smith has openly confirmed that a Snyder cut version of the 2017-released DC movie Justice League does exist. However, it may not be in a finished format yet for a public release.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Smith was asked about the unfinished Justice League cut, which remained true to director Zack Snyder's vision for the movie until his exit due to a family tragedy. The Jay and Silent Bob reboot director talked in detail about the cut's existence and its current nature.

"I've spoken now to enough people at various levels of production in that production. There is a Snyder Cut. For sure, it's not a mythical beast, it exists," said Smith. "Now, it's not a finished movie by any stretch of the imagination. There were things that went away from the story that they shot that didn't end up going to VFX or anything like that. I assume that based on what I've been told that large sections of that Snyder Cut are pre-viz, a lot of green screen... We're not talking a finished movie."

Smith goes on to suggest that the studio would make money if they released an unfinished version of the film directed by Snyder with the disclaimer that it is in fact not meant for viewing. He also believes that fans requesting for the cut's release would also find the cut satisfying.

Since the movie's release, several unseen clips which weren't part of the theatrical cut of the Justice League have surfaced online. One video, in particular, featuring Ezra Miller's character Barry Allen and Iris West played by Kiersey Clemons was released with unfinished VFX.

So Smith's assumption that a large amount of the Snyder cut is still in pre-viz does seem likely to be true. Furthermore, it would require Warner Bros to spend more money to develop that version of the movie for a public release.

Post Snyder's departure from the project at the post-production stage, the studio brought in Avengers' director Joss Whedon to take over the film's reshoots, which reportedly changed the entire film.

Warner Bros has not hinted at any plans of releasing the Justice League Snyder cut. However, fans remain hopeful that the new CEO, Ann Sarnoff, could be in favour of hearing the fans' request and for the sake of the filmmaker's integrity.