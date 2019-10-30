Since its release in 2017, Justice League has continued to be under the spotlight for one particular reason, the request from masses for the release of the Snyder cut. Over the past few months, the support to release the original director's version of the movie has grown massively with even filmmakers and actors that were part of the project coming forward to ack the cut's existence. Now, the project's original composer has voiced his support as well.

Warner Bros. ensemble DC film Justice League, directed by Zack Snyder faced its first hurdle when the helmer had to depart from the project due to a family tragedy. Avengers director Joss Whedon was brought on as his replacement to head the reshoots and post-production which reportedly changed the film's entire narrative. Whedon was also reportedly responsible for the exit of composer Junkie XL. For those unaware, Danny Elfman later replaced him to score the soundtrack though his theme received mixed responses from fans.

The topic of Justice league 'Snyder' cut recently popped up during Junkie XL a.k.a Tom Holkenborg's interview with Screen Rant. Moreover, the composer was also asked about his score which he completed before his exit from the project. "The full score is still there," Holkenborg told. "It's a really great score, and it's just there. It never goes away. We'll see what happens in the future, you know?"

Fans have longed for the release of Junkie XL's score for Justice League which is believed to have also used the original Hans Zimmer score (Superman and Wonder Woman theme). Fans recently also stormed the HBO Max Q&A with queries asking if the director's cut of Justice League would finally be released on their new streaming service. Warner Bros. continues to remain mum on the whole issue and it still remains to be seen if the cut would ever become a reality.