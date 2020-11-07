"Johnny Depp didn't lose Warner Bros, Warner Bros lost Johnny Depp", " I'm a HUGE POTTERHEAD but I ain't watching FANTASTIC BEAST without Johnny Depp in it," "No Johnny Depp no Fantastic Beasts," were some of the cries of outrage witnessed on Twitter after the actor announced from his official, verified Facebook page that he would no longer be a part of the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, produced by Warner Bros after he lost a libel case in the UK.

On November 2, a UK court had accepted the British tabloid's claim that Johnny Depp is a 'wife beater', a headline for which the actor had filed a lawsuit against The Sun. The London High Court judge ruled that allegations which were made by the tabloid were substantially not false.

Fans of the actor had a massive objection to the one-sided punishment in the entire situation. Earlier in February in an audio-recorded phone call, Amber Heard had almost confessed her part in the violence. She reminded the actor that no one would believe him, to be a victim of domestic abuse. The conversation had revealed that both wife and husband were involved in the violence, and hence both of them had been victims of the strained marriage. Fans of Depp have been deeply disturbed by the one-sided punishment which is being faced by Johnny Depp.

However, the UK case does not involve Johnny Depp's legal battle with Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp and his case in Virginia

The Virginia state judge had ruled that the "Pirates of Caribbean" actor will be allowed to move forward in his $50 million defamation case wherein The Washington Post op-ed which was written by Amber Heard.

In the defamation suit, the "Sweeney Todd" actor had denied the claims that he was violent towards Amber during their marriage and instead alleged that Heard's injuries were staged. Depp also accuses Heard of committing innumerable acts of domestic violence against him, often in the presence of third party witnesses, which in some instances caused him serious bodily injury. The suit also alleges that Heard was violent toward several former female lovers, including an ex-wife.

The judgment of this case has not been out yet and thereby to quickly term Johnny Depp as the 'wife-beater' and then fire him from his much-deserved role in Warner Bros's "Fantastic Beasts" franchise has deeply affected some of the fans of the actor. Meanwhile, they have also demanded the resignation of Amber Heard from the Aquaman franchise.