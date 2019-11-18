Justice SA Bobde on Monday, November 18, took oath as the 47th Chief Justice of India, succeeding Justice Ranjan Gogoi. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu attended the ceremony.

Justice Bobde is scheduled to hold the office for around 17 months. He will retire on April 23, 2021. The newly appointed CJI was elevated to the Supreme Court on April 12, 2013. He has previously been the chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.