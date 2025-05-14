Justice B.R. Gavai was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. The oath of office was administered by President Droupadi Murmu in a solemn ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital. Justice Gavai, who now holds the highest judicial office in the country, will serve a tenure of over six months, culminating on November 23, 2025. His appointment was cleared by the Centre on April 29, following a recommendation from his predecessor, then Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The appointment of Justice Gavai was made in accordance with Clause (2) of Article 124 of the Constitution of India. A notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice stated, The President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Judge of the Supreme Court, to be the Chief Justice of India with effect from 14th May, 2025. This appointment is a testament to Justice Gavai's distinguished career and his significant contributions to the Indian judiciary.

Justice Gavai's journey to the apex of the judiciary has been marked by a series of significant milestones. He was elevated to the position of a Judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019. Over the past six years, he has been a part of approximately 700 Benches, dealing with a wide array of subjects ranging from constitutional and administrative law to civil law, criminal law, commercial disputes, arbitration law, electricity law, education matters, and environmental law.

His contributions to the judiciary are not limited to his participation in these Benches. Justice Gavai has authored around 300 judgments, including those of the Constitution Bench on various issues. His judgments have consistently upheld the rule of law and safeguarded the fundamental rights, human rights, and legal rights of citizens.

Before his elevation to the, Justice Gavai had a distinguished career in the Bombay High Court. He was appointed as an Additional Judge in November 2003 and became a permanent Judge two years later in November 2005. Prior to his tenure on the Bench, Justice Gavai practiced in constitutional law and administrative law. He served as Standing Counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation, and Amravati University.

His legal career also includes his appointment as Assistant Government Pleader and Additional Public Prosecutor in the Bombay High Court, Nagpur Bench in August 1992, a position he held until July 1993. He was later appointed as Government Pleader and Public Prosecutor for the Nagpur Bench on January 17, 2000.

The swearing-in of Justice Gavai as the 52nd Chief Justice of India is reminiscent of similar historical events that have shaped the Indian judiciary. For instance, the appointment of Justice H.J. Kania as the first Chief Justice of India in 1950 set the precedent for the highest judicial office in the country. Like Justice Gavai, Justice Kania had a distinguished career and made significant contributions to the judiciary.