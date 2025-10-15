Just seeking garbage clearance: Biocon chief after Karnataka Minister's GST jibe

Responding to Karnataka Labour Minister Santhosh Lad's jibe about whether she will post against the Union government on issues like GST and others, Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who flagged the road infrastructure and garbage management issues in Bengaluru, stated that she is just seeking garbage clearance.

Taking to social media X, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posted, "All I am seeking is garbage clearance and road resurfacing, which ought to be done by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). Government ministers need to hold them responsible and accountable for shoddy and slow work. Here, government and citizens need to be on the same page."

She further stated, "We are in this dire situation because the past government failed to act in time. This Government has the opportunity to change this and act fast to fix these decades of deteriorating infrastructure and garbage management."

Reacting to the media, Minister Lad had stated that "Anyone criticising my government, I respect it. You ask Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to react to the Union government on GST? Ask her why she doesn't speak about GST? They fear. We are proud that our government is democratic, and anyone can criticise."

"You ask Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw to comment on the Central government, she won't, as she is afraid. Is there a situation where Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw or any industrialist can post against the Union government? Is the Union government perfect? Has it not made any mistakes?" Minister Lad asked.

Responding to a social media post by Mazumdar-Shaw on poor road infrastructure and garbage management in Bengaluru, Minister for IT and BT Priyank Kharge had questioned whether she would be able to make the same observations in states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

"They have uploaded posts on social media as we are responsive. Let them do the same with other governments. Let them criticise the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh governments and see. This, which is referred to as constructive criticism, if done in Uttar Pradesh, do you know where would you end up? You could end up in prison," Minister Kharge asked.

"If done in Madhya Pradesh or Maharashtra, you would be heavily trolled on social media, and they would claim their states were insulted. However, here, we take everything positively and focus on doing our work," he maintained.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, stated that Bengaluru has given opportunities, identity, and success to millions - it deserves collective effort, not constant criticism.

"Instead of tearing Bengaluru down, let's build it up - together. The world sees India through Bengaluru, and we owe it to our city to rise united!" Shivakumar said.

Reacting to this, Mazumdar-Shaw stated, "I agree with you - it's a collective effort with a mindset of urgency and quality. Let's show everyone how we can fix our city."

Taking to social media platform X, Shaw wrote, "I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the government want to support investment? I have just come from China and can't understand why India can't get its act together, especially when the winds are favourable'?"

(With inputs from IANS)