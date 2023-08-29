Bollywood's one of the most loved couples Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been grabbing headlines for break-up. It all started when Arjun Kapoor went on a solo trip while Malaika was seen letting her hair down at a party with her son Arhaan Khan.

After this, the duo was seen sharing cryptic posts on Instagram stories which added fuel to the fire. Putting an end to break-up rumours, on Sunday the couple were spotted twice in the city.

First, they were seen having a romantic lunch together, and the very same day, they went to a party.

For lunch date

For the lunch date, Malaika oozed oomph and set the internet ablaze in an all-white look. She opted for a schiffli white shirt which she paired with lacy white shorts. Arjun wore a black T-shirt that he paired with black cargo pants and a black beanie. Arjun Kapoor's caring gesture wowed the internet. Like a caring boyfriend, Arjun kept his hand behind Malaika as he escorted her towards their car. After she entered the vehicle, he too joined her.

For date night

Malaika wore a trendy shimmery blazer and pants. She paired it with matching heels and carried a trendy bag. Arjun was seen in an olive-green sweatshirt, grey pants and sneakers. He also wore dark sunglasses and a cap.

Fans were quick to respond to Malaika and Arjun's cute outing videos that surfaced online.

A user wrote, "Just marry you two."

A comment read, "Glad to see they haven't broken up."

"All rumours, they are still together and they look so good together," another comment read.

About Malaika and Arjun

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for over four years now. The "Chaaiya Chaaiya" girl was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They are parents to son Arhaan Khan, who is 20. The two divorced in 2017 and are co-parenting their son.

Arjun's upcoming films

Arjun was last seen in Kuttey alongside Tabu, Radhika Madaan, and Konkona Sen Sharma. He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film The Ladykiller along with Bhumi Pednekar. He also has an untitled romantic comedy film opposite Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh.