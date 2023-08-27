Bollywood's one of the most loved duos Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have never shied away from professing their love and indulging in PDA on social media. However, of late, rumours are rife that Malaika and Arjun have called it quits. It all started with Arjun going on a solo trip, and Malaika along with her son Arhaan Khan attending AP Dhillon's party.

After this, there were reports that Malaika and Arjun's relationship had hit a rough patch when a Reddit user claimed that Arjun had started dating content creator and actor Kusha Kapila. However, Kusha Kapila cleared the air around it.

Curious case of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship

On Saturday, both Malaika and Arjun left netizens confused when Arjun commented on Malaika's reel, which featured her dog Casper.

As it was International dog day on Saturday, Malaika took to her Instagram and shared a reel with her dog and her beau Arjun Kapoor.

She captioned the post, "Celebrating International Dog Day with our favourite, Casper."

Arjun first commented on the video, "Handsome boy," with a heart eyes emoji and a fire emoji. He wrote in another comment, "The real star of your life #casper," along with heart eyes emoji and a heart emoticon.

Before her dog reel, she took to Instagram Stories and shared a cryptic post, which read, "Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future."

After a few hours, Malaika shared a picture on her Instagram story that showed two sunglasses. And wrote, "Sunny days are here again."

On Sunday, Arjun Kapoor shared a cryptic post.

Malaika unfollowed Arjun Kapoor's actor-sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor as well as Arjun's father Boney Kapoor – on Instagram

It was also reported that Malaika does not follow Arjun Kapoor's actor-sisters Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor as well as Arjun's father Boney Kapoor – on Instagram, anymore. Sharing a screenshot of Malaika's Instagram Stories on Friday, a Reddit user had said, "Malaika's Instagram Stories... she unfollowed Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Boney. Still follows Arjun.

Doesn't follow Kusha, looks like a family disapproval."

However, both Malaika and Arjun have not addressed their break-up rumours.

Netizens are assuming that something is amiss. The curious case of Arjun and Malaika's relationship still holds to grab headlines.

For the unversed, before dating Arjun, Malaika was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. Malaika and Arbaaz tied the knot in 1998 and got officially divorced in May 2017. However, they are co-parenting their son Arhaan Khan.