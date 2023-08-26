Two of the biggest stars of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are set to make a comeback after 17 years. Big B and Shah Rukh were last seen together in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, directed by Karan Johar.

A photo of Amitabh Bachchan and SRK running in black suits has surfaced online. Both the megastars are twinning in similar ensembles.

Fans went berserk seeing SRK and Big B's viral image. A section of netizens came to the conclusion that the stars will be seen in Farhan Akhat's Don 3 starring Ranveer Singh.

As per reports, "There is an interesting project in the works where Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan will once again be sharing the screen together. Not a lot of news surrounding this project is out yet but there will soon be more updates and news coming out."

The duo has stirred nostalgia. The picture reminded netizens of the Raichands and SRK's famous helicopter scene, where he steps down and runs towards Jaya Bachchan, while she waits for him.

Well, Shah Rukh Kha who is gearing up for his next film Jawan hosted an impromptu Ask SRK session on Saturday. King Khan was asked by a fan about the viral picture of him and Big B running.

Shah Rukh wrote, "It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!"

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter to share the teaser of the new song from Jawan. Sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote that the song will be out soon. "Pehle Kiya chaiya chaiya, ab karunga tha tha thaiya on #NotRamaiyaVastavaiyaSong out soon! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." Check out the teaser of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya below!

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani. The film has a cameo appearance by Deepika Padukone. It will hit the theatres on September 7, 2023.