Junior NTR's family visits critical Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna in hospital

Telugu superstar Junior NTR and his family members visited famous Telugu actor and politician from Telugu Desam Party Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna at the Narayana Hrudayalaya hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Minister for Health Dr K. Sudhakar accompanied Junior NTR, Kalyan Ram and others to the hospital. Taaraka Ratna is being treated at the hospital after suffering a massive heart attack. His condition is critical.

Junior NTR and family arrived to HAL airport and went straight to the hospital. The health bulletin stated that he will continue to be under rigorous evaluation and treatment in the coming days.

Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna suffered cardiac arrest in Kuppam on January 27, during a public programme and was shifted to a hospital in Kuppam with resuscitation for 45 minutes and primary treatment.

Due to his critical condition, he was transferred to Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences (Narayana Hrudayalaya), Bengaluru. A team of doctors from Narayana Hrudayalaya travelled to Kuppam to evaluate his condition.

He was transferred to Narayana Hrudalaya via road at 1 a.m. on January 28. Telugu Superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna visited Nandamuri Taaraka Ratna at the hospital.

Telugu Desam party Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid a visit.

