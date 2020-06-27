After Junior NTR was targeted by a section of people over nepotism debate, actress Payal Ghosh has come to his rescue. She has defended him by stating that he came up in his life after facing lots of hardship.

On Twitter, she wrote, "People are continuously messaging me saying Tarak is also a product of nepotism and I support him, okay I must say you know nothing about #JrNTR the hardship he has gone through, so shut the fuck up...!!!!! [sic]"

Sushant Singh's Death

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has reignited nepotism debate in Bollywood. As per a survey, searches with keywords "nepotism in Bollywood" spiked by almost 2000 percent after he died of suicide on 14 June. Read a detailed story about trends.

Lots of stars kids and filmmakers have come under attack from the netizens for encouraging nepotism. In fact, people have held powerful minority, who control the film industry, responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.

Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar are the major targets of the angry fans.

In Telugu, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, and Junior NTR among others have come under attack from the netizens. However, the intensity of the debate among the Tollywood audience over this issue is low compared to the Hindi-speaking cine-goers who have vociferously spoken about it.

Payal Praises SRK, Modi

Coming back to Payal Ghosh, she has praised Shah Rukh Khan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that they are self-made people. "Two men I respect the most apart from my DAD are @narendramodi and @iamsrk self-made people, fuck nepotism. [sic]'" she wrote.