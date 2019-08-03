Julianne Hough bared her body for Women's Health magazine. The dancer showed off her assets and her dance skills for her recent photoshoot. But it looks like her clothes were not all that she shed, she also seems to have shed her inhibitions and made a shocking revelation about her sexuality.

Reportedly, for the September issue of Women's Health, the 31-year-old blonde beauty showed off her lithe and toned frame as she posed completely nude. Julianne also went on to confess that she is not straight. Hough told the magazine it was awkward breaking the news to her husband, Brooks Laich about her sexuality. 'I [told him], "You know I'm not straight, right?" And he was like, "I'm sorry what?" I was like, "I'm not. But I choose to be with you,"' she said.

Julianne did not elaborate on which women she has dated. We have to say that it takes a lot of courage to come out to someone. The America's Got Talent star added, 'I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this, and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised.'

Hough has never before admitted that she has been with women. Julianne Hough is gorgeous and an extremely talented dancer. The fact that she is not straight doesn't take away from any of that. And we have to say, you go girl. You can check out the pics here: