Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan have not just been friends on the big screen but in real life, their friendship is one of the strongest in Bollywood. It has been decades since Juhi and SRK helmed the reigns of Kolkata Knight Riders and there has been no looking back for them ever since. Juhi, in a recent interaction revealed that all the KKR meeting used to be arranged at Shah Rukh's house.

How they formed KKR

Juhi revealed that Lalit Modi had approached the two of them to take a franchise as he wanted glamorous faces. The Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman actress revealed that she the two had no idea about cricket but started learning slowly. She also added that SRK had decided the team's jersey's colour to be black and golden which she didn't like and considered it to be inauspicious.

"We didn't know anything about running a cricket franchise. So I remember going to Shah Rukh's house for meetings, where (from) putting the jingle together, to thinking of what uniform they'll have, everything was done in house," Chawla said. "He made it black and gold and I was not happy with it. I thought 'what is this black and gold?' Because black is considered inauspicious," she added.

The late night meetings

Juhi, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in hit films like - Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Duplicate, Yes Boss and more revealed that since King Khan used to be busy shooting in day time, the meetings used to be held at night after 10 pm. She further mentioned that by the time the meeting started it would be around 12:30 and she later stopped attending them.

"Shah Rukh used to be busy during the days. He was working a lot so our meetings would be scheduled for 10 pm. They would start by 11 pm. Then everyone would talk for a while so by the time the meeting would start, it would be 12-12:30 pm and I would start dozing off in the meeting. After 2-3 meetings, I stopped attending. I said you guys do this, I am not coming," Juhi was quoted saying at the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry event.

Both, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla have stood rock solid behind one another through every thick and thin.