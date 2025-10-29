After completing its preliminary exercise from October 25 to 28, the judicial panel constituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to probe the September 24 clashes in Leh is set to issue a formal notification inviting people across the Union Territory of Ladakh to provide evidence related to the violence.

The inquiry panel will give at least 30 days' time to the public to submit any information or evidence regarding the unprecedented violence, which left four people dead and over 90 injured.

"We met the members of the inquiry panel just for an introduction. We will provide evidence and other information related to the September 24 violence only after the judicial panel issues a formal notification in this regard in the public domain," co-chairman of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), Chering Dorjey, told International Business Times.

Dorjey said several social and religious organizations possess videos and other credible evidence related to the September 24 incident, which will be shared with the panel once the formal notification is issued.

After meeting the chairman of the panel, Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Dorjey expressed hope that the inquiry would be conducted transparently to restore public confidence. He said that the inquiry panel has assured that sufficient time would be given to the public to come out with information and evidence related to the violence.

Chairman of the inquiry panel, Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan, told media persons in Leh that people would be given adequate time to submit all relevant information and evidence. "Very soon, we will issue a notification to seek information and evidence from the people regarding the unfortunate incident," he said, adding, "At least 30 days' time will be given to the people to come forward with evidence related to the violence."

He urged citizens to share any details or material evidence they may have regarding the September 24 incident. Justice Chauhan further said the investigation would remain an open inquiry. "After collecting evidence and information from the people, the members of the panel will examine and verify all submissions in Leh from December 10 to ensure transparency and accountability throughout the process," he added.

Ladakhi representative inducted into inquiry panel

In a significant development, the Ministry of Home Affairs has inducted a Ladakhi officer into the judicial commission probing the September 24 violence in Leh, ensuring local representation in the high-level inquiry.

The move follows growing demands from the Leh Apex Body (LAB) for inclusion of a Ladakh-based member in the panel to ensure a fair and comprehensive investigation into the circumstances that led to the violence.

"The Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, has issued an official communication amending the composition of the judicial inquiry committee constituted earlier. As per the latest order dated October 28, Rigzin Spalgon, Additional Secretary, Administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh, has been included to assist Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan (Former Judge, Supreme Court) as Joint Secretary for conducting the judicial inquiry," the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, said in a statement.

The statement further noted that the amendment, issued by Prashant S. Lokhande, Joint Secretary to the Government of India, would strengthen coordination and administrative support from the Union Territory of Ladakh in facilitating the smooth conduct of the inquiry proceedings.

The LAB, which, along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) has been spearheading an agitation for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, welcomed the Center's decision to induct a Ladakhi officer into the panel.

As reported earlier, a judicial probe into the September 24 clashes — which left four people dead and nearly 90 injured — was ordered by the Union Government on October 17. The decision followed persistent demands from agitating Ladakhi groups, who had sought a judicial inquiry as a precondition for resuming dialogue with the Centre.

The announcement of the probe paved the way for the resumption of talks between the Union Government and Ladakh's leadership, which took place on October 22 in New Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, to head the inquiry. He will examine the circumstances that led to the law and order situation, the police response, and the resultant fatalities.

The MHA statement noted: "On September 24, 2025, a serious law and order situation was created in Leh town, resulting in police action that led to the unfortunate death of four individuals."

It further stated: "To ensure an impartial inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) into the circumstances leading to the incident, the police action, and the resultant unfortunate deaths."