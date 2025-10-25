A month after the unprecedented violence in Leh town, a judicial probe into the clashes of September 24 started today, with the inquiry panel inviting all aggrieved persons to record their statements or testimonies before the members. The inquiry will continue from October 25 to October 28

"The judicial inquiry regarding the September 24 incident in Leh town shall be held at the Alternate Dispute Redressal Centre at Melongthang in Leh from October 25 to October 28," an order issued by Consultant, Law and Justice Department, Qureshi Tariq Mehmood, said.

Tariq Mehbood further stated that necessary arrangements for conducting the inquiry are to be made on a priority basis.

The order also requested interested and aggrieved persons, if any, to record their testimonies before the members of the judicial panel.

The order asked the Directorate of Information and Public Relations to give vide publicity to the judicial inquiry proceedings to be held at Melongthang, Leh, from 25.10.2025 to 28.10.2025, with the request to the interested/aggrieved persons, if any, to record their testimony before the members of the Judicial Inquiry.

Judicial probe ordered on October 17

As reported earlier, a judicial probe into the clashes on September 24, in which four persons lost their lives and nearly 90 were injured, was ordered by the Union Government on October 17. Agitating Ladakhi groups were demanding a judicial probe into the September 24 incident to resume dialogue with the Union Government.

The judicial probe paved the way for the resumption of the stalled dialogue between the Centre and Ladakh's leadership on October 22 at New Delhi.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, to head the inquiry. He will examine the circumstances that led to the law and order situation, the police response, and the resultant fatalities.

"On 24.09.2025, a serious law and order situation was created in Leh town, resulting in police action leading to the unfortunate death of four individuals," the MHA statement said.

"In order to ensure an impartial inquiry, the Ministry of Home Affairs has notified a judicial inquiry to be conducted by Dr. Justice B. S. Chauhan (Former Judge, Supreme Court of India) into the circumstances leading to the incident, the police action, and the resultant unfortunate deaths," it added.

LBA appeals people to submit videos to probe panel

The Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), which is one of the constituents of the Leh Apex Body (LAB), has urged the public to submit any photos or video footage of the incident to its office to assist the investigation.

The LBA has requested that anyone who was present during the incident and possesses relevant photos or videos come forward with the material. The association has promised to keep the identities of those who submit evidence strictly confidential.

The Union Territory's Law and Justice Department has encouraged interested or aggrieved persons to present their testimony to the judicial committee.

Earlier, the Union Territory administration had announced a magisterial inquiry into the violence, but the same was rejected by both LAB and KDA, and they were adamant on a judicial probe free from local administrative influence.