Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgemental Hai Kya has ended its first weekend with decent box office collection. The movie witnessed further growth in its earning on its day 3 (Sunday).

Judgemental Hai Kya has had an average collection of Rs 4.30 crore on its opening day. Despite having good hype around it, the film failed to appeal to the mass audience. It also got positive reviews from most of the critics, but due to its unconventional subject matter, the movie had received average response from the audience on first day.

However, Judgemental Hai Kya picked up well as the weekend started. The psychological comedy thriller had witnessed a big growth in its business on Saturday, making a collection of Rs 7 crore at the domestic market.

With positive word of mouth, Judgemental Hai Kya enjoyed even better occupancy on its day 3. Having been released on around 2,000 screens across India, the Kangana-Rajkummar starrer collected Rs 8 crore (approximately) on Sunday, ending its first weekend with a total collection of close to 20 crore, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Considering the fact that Judgemental Hai Kya is an unconventional film, it is a decent first weekend total. It will be interesting to see how the film performs over the weekdays. With only Arjun Patiala having been released last Friday, Judgemental Hai Kya is likely to hold better grip at the box office over the weekdays.