Jude Law is now a married man! Sophie Turner is not the only British actor who tied the knot on May 2, 2019! Jude Law has also joined the bandwagon of married celebrities by tying the knot with his girlfriend of four years, Phillipa Coan.

Keeping their wedding ceremony and vows as intimate as possible, the two are now married! Only close family members and friends were invited to their wedding. For the wedding, the bride, Phillipa, donned a lovely short, ruched cream dress. She completed the look by pairing her ensemble with nude pink heels and a white fascinator. As for the groom, Jude donned a velvet blue suit with a top hat, a bewitching brooch and light blue suede shoes. Right from their wedding ensembles to the ceremony, everything was fancy and low key.

The 46-year-old British actor and Phillipa got engaged in February this year. While they never announced it officially, Phillipa was photographed with an engagement ring which sparked rumours of them being hitched. Reporting the same, a source told The Sun, "The wedding itself will be good old fashioned knees up with plenty of booze and dancing. All his old pals are going from when he was growing up in London and just starting out in his career. 'Jude and Phillipa have been going out together for years and get on really well, so this is the next natural step. Jude is busy working on various projects but they always make time to meet up either in London or on location."

This is Jude Law's second marriage. He was previously married to actress Sadie Frost, with whom he shares two sons, Rafferty, 22, Rudy, 16 and a daughter, Iris, 18. Law was later engaged to Alfie co-star Sienna Miller between 2004 and 2006. However, as a cheating scandal of Law broke out, the couple eventually split. The Sherlock Holmes actor then went on to date Samantha Burke, with whom he has a daughter Sophie. He later dated Catherine Harding too, with whom he has a daughter, Ada.

We wish the actor a happy married life. So far details of their honeymoon are yet to be shared by them. We are eager to know what's next for this couple!