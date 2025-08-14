Indian cement company JSW Cement (JSWC.NS) made an impressive debut on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday, with shares opening 4% higher and valuing the firm at $2.38 billion. Despite market uncertainties, investors showed confidence in the company's capacity expansion plans and its entry into new regional markets.

The stock listed at 153.50 rupees, above its issue price of 147 rupees, and just above its targeted valuation of $2.3 billion. By 10:21 a.m. IST, the shares were up 2.7% at 151.06 rupees, reflecting positive investor sentiment.

As India, the world's second-largest cement producer, anticipates significant growth in the sector due to government initiatives to boost infrastructure and housing, JSW Cement's expansion plans align well with the country's developmental trajectory. The company, currently operating seven plants across southern, eastern, and western India, aims to position itself favorably in a market dominated by industry giants like UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS) and Ambuja Cement (ABUJ.NS).

JSW Cement intends to utilize the proceeds from its successful initial public offering (IPO) to establish a factory in the limestone-rich state of Rajasthan, as outlined in its prospectus. Analysts at Ventura Securities predict that the company's capacity enhancement will not only increase its market reach but also drive profits higher. Furthermore, JSW Cement's affiliation with the JSW Group provides it with a competitive edge, offering access to essential raw materials through the group's diverse businesses in steel, energy, and marine infrastructure.

With JSW Group holding a significant 70% stake in the cement maker, the IPO garnered substantial interest from institutional investors. The oversubscription rate of nearly eight times, with bids from institutional investors surpassing their allotted quota by almost 16 times, underscores the strong market appeal of JSW Cement.

