Telugu actor Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi is pregnant with the second child. The baby shower, which was recently held, was attended by close friends and relatives of the couple.

The speculations about Lakshmi Pranathi's pregnancy started doing rounds after her public appearances in recent months became less frequent. Jr NTR's mother Shalini was recently spotted offering special prayers to the Sri Mavullammavari Temple in Bhimavaram. Her visit to the temple bolstered the rumours about Lakshmi Pranathi's pregnancy.

Later, sources close to Jr NTR confirmed the news about the pregnancy. They said that the family was elated to welcome the new member but chose to keep it under wraps to avoid the media glare.

Pranathi is due with her second child soon. The latest we hear is that the couple held a private baby shower in Hyderabad which was attended by a select few friends and close relatives.

Now, photos showing Jr NTR's wife posing with her best friends is doing rounds on the social media with Nadamuri fans liking it and wishing her.

Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi married 7 years ago, in a ceremony held in Hyderabad held on 5 May 2011. The couple is blessed with a boy named Abhay Ram, who is now 4 years old. He is quite the favourite among Jr NTR's fans, with his often trending on social media. Recently, the actor shared a picture of his son Abhay Ram wishing on his birthday.

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming movie Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. The makers of this film recently released the first look on his birthday. The poster featuring his six-pack abs has generated a lot of hype and curiosity about the movie. However, the actor is expected to take a break from the filming to be by his wife's side during her delivery.