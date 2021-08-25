NTR as the host, the latest season of Telugu's game show reprising Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati -- Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu has started. With the curtains raised, the show has picked up with hype gradually.

Ram Charan who was the first guest on the reality game show entertained the audience on the hot seat. With his charming looks and witty talks, Ram Charan also had some special moments with his co-star and a good friend NTR who hosts the show. The show will air four times a week from Monday to Thursday at 8.30 pm.

Ram Charan and NTR on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu

Ram Charan and NTR are to star in the most-anticipated upcoming movie RRR. So, naturally, the curtain-raiser episode got so much hype as soon as the promos were released by the makers. As Ram Charan and NTR shared some heartfelt moments, they both entertained the audience well in the first episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarlu.

Ram Charan crooned a song from his movie, while NTR quizzed Ram Charan on the game show. Both of them seemed to have fun having conversations about their work, families, and many other things. Ram Charan who had opted for a lifeline for one of the questions, called up Rana Daggubati, who answered the question correctly.

'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu' TRP ratings on Gemini TV

Though Gemini TV is one of the oldest entertainment channels in Telugu, Star Maa is the channel in which most of the entertainment and reality shows get telecasted. For a change, Gemini TV grabbed the opportunity to telecast India's biggest reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati's Telugu adaptation- Evaru Meelo Kotteswarulu.

The makers of the show roped in the young and talented actor NTR to host the reality game show. As the actor has proved himself as a great host already, there was a decent hype around the show. But, the show was postponed for a while keeping the pandemic situation as the reference.

So, it was estimated that the show would not do wonders, keeping the TRP's in mind. Also, the show's timings (8.30 PM to 9.30 PM) were considered odd, especially with the national KBC show by Amitabh Bachchan being telecast from 9 pm that clashes with it.

But, to everyone's surprise, the curtain-raiser episode created much hype and guarantees record-breaking TRP's for the show. Well, must wait and see how the upcoming episodes entertain the Telugu Television audience to come to a conclusion regarding the TRP ratings.