Jr NTR, who has been busy shooting for Rajamouli's RRR, has taken a break from the shoot and is spending some quality time with family. The actor took to his Instagram profile to share a picture with the family on the occasion of Holi and wished his Insta family a Happy Holi. He wrote, "Wishing you all a very #HappyHoli." (sic)

Fans of the actor are awestruck with the photograph as they once again, get a glimpse of their cute family, and their younger son Bhargav Ram. Undoubtedly, Bhargav stole all the limelight.

The picture makes it clear to us that Pranathi and Abhay have indulged themselves into the festival of colours, Tarak and Bhargav have applied a pinch of colour on their faces. This is one best family picture we have seen in recent times.

This was an announced surprise from Jr NTR and fans of the actor are on cloud nine with the gift he has given them on the festival. In June, last year, Tarak shared a glimpse of Bhargav Ram as he turned one and now, he looks all grown up into a bundle of mischievous joy. One must say that Bhargav is the star in this photograph.

On the work front, Jr NTR has stepped into the shoes of Komaram Bheem for Rajamouli's RRR movie, which has Ram Charan Tej, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

He has teamed up with Trivikram Srinivas once again for #NTR30 and this is expected to go on floors in May. The duo had earlier made Aravinda Sametha and it turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. More details on this project are awaited.