Telugu Junior NTR and his wife Lakshmi Pranathi named their new-born son Bhargava Ram. The couple released a photo featuring the family with the new member.

Jr NTR revealed on June 14 that they were blessed with a baby boy. He took to Twitter to share his excitement with his fans and wrote, "The family grows bigger. It's a BOY!"

Three days later, Jr NTR released the photo of his newborn son on his Instagram account on June 17. He also wrote, "Welcoming the new #brat into the #bratpack ..photo courtesy #innocentmom. probably has no idea what's coming her way "

This photo had gone viral on the social media. Since then, the fans have been waiting to hear the name of Jr NTR's second son. The family had the naming ceremony on Tuesday. A day after the event, the actor took to Instagram to reveal the name. Besides sharing a photo, he wrote, "The little one is, #BhargavaRam #NamingCeremony #FamilyTime #Bratpack"