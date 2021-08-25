If one knows anything about Telugu actor Jr NTR, then they have surely known about his craze for luxury cars. It is reported that the RRR actor has bought himself a swanky new Lamborghini Urus.

Reports suggest that Jr NTR had bought the car a few months back, and he has now taken the delivery of the 'beast' finally. His picture posing with the new Lamborghini Urus has now gone viral.

Jr NTR poses with Lamborghini Urus



Jr NTR is seen in the picture posing with hero Srikanth, and another friend with the luxury car in the background. The swanky Lamborghini Urus comes with a Nero Noctis Matte and Arancio Argos as a contrast color. It is reported that the actor has spent a whopping price near Rs. 3.4 crore.

Jr NTR and his association with '9'

There are talks going on, that Jr NTR will soon get his brand new Lamborghini Urus registered with the 'famous' 9999 number. Needless to say, Jr NTR has a sentiment surrounding the '9' number, that is why he prefers to register all his cars with four 9's.

Earlier this year, Telugu's Baahubali -- Prabhas had owned a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, which had become a point of discussion at that time.

Jr NTR in upcoming movies

On the other hand, Jr NTR is yet to wrap up the shooting for his upcoming film, the Rajamouli's directorial -- RRR. He is also roped in an upcoming project with star director Koratala Siva. On a popular note, he is also the host of -, the Telugu version of KBC.