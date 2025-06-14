Since yesterday, there has been a huge buzz about Jr NTR and Trivikram teaming up for a mythological film. The duo earlier teamed up for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava which was again a blockbuster hit. It has to be noted that Jr NTR will be playing the role of Lord Kumara Swamy, which is a huge addition to his hat of films.

The untitled film will be produced by Radha Krishna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and will be made under the reputed Harika & Hassine Creations banner. The production team is still roping in the formalities but an official announcement is to be made any time soon.

Initially Announced with Allu Arjun

Surprisingly, the mythical drama was first conceived with Allu Arjun in mind. The movie was reported to be the star's next film after his big-budget movie with Atlee (tentatively named AA22xA6). However, Pushpa star had to walk out of the film due to date issues and prior commitments for other movies.

This project would have brought them together for the fifth time after delivering hits such as Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. With Jr NTR entering the picture, the buzz surrounding the film has also increased further as the fans want him to be seen in a divine-mystical character.

Jr NTR mythological debut: Huge responsibility

Lord Kumara Swamy Played by Jr NTR is set to introduce a new trend in Telugu mythology film. A complete actor, Tarak's penchant for intense roles makes this announcement all the more thrilling for fans and movie buffs.

This is also his second partnership with Trivikram after Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava which was critically praised for its direction and performances.

What's Next for Jr NTR

The actor has her hands full with some of the biggest releases to look forward to in Indian cinema. He will soon be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in War 2, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Colliding with Rajnikanth's mega-actioner Coolie, the film is scheduled for release on August 14, 2025 YRF spy universe project.

He has also announced a colossal pan-India venture with Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled NTRNeel (also speculated to be called Dragon). Film enthusiasts can also expect Devara: Part 2 and a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, who is known as the father of Indian cinema.