India is known for its diversity, rich culture and heritage, people from all castes and religions are celebrating different festivals this April.

From Navratri, Ugadi to Gudi Padwa and Ramadan, celebrities as well as commoners are ringing the festival with great fervour.

Hindus across the world are celebrating Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls during the spring season every year and is considered auspicious for the farming communities in the country. Gudi Padwa is the traditional festival celebrated in Maharastra and Goa. As Maharashtrians and Konkanis call their New Year celebrations Gudi Padwa, in Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the festival is known as Ugadi.

Trupti Khamkar exclusively talks about celebrating Gudi Padwa with family,

The actor essayed the role of a customs officer.

The actor essayed the role of a customs officer.

Trupti spoke about how she celebrated her Gudi Padwa with friends and family.

She said, I celebrated Gudi Padwa with my parents and family because it has been a long year, and this occasion has come at the right time. I have been running around doing promotions, so I dedicated quality time with Aai, Baba, and my little sister.

Speaking about her childhood memories associated with the festival she said, "Fond memories of Gudi Padwa are from my childhood when I used to visit my grandparents' place. As a child, everyone used to get fascinated when they received cash from the family; that is my fond memory. Even as a child, I never liked to be tied up with rules or work around the clock; I like to do things in my own sweet time. The best part is eating aamras poori and getting gifts from Aaji and Aajoba."

B-town celebs extend wishes on Gudi Padwa, Navratri, and Ugadi

On this occasion, Bollywood celebs took to their social media and extended their heartiest wishes to fans, friends and followers.

Shraddha Kapoor shared a reel wherein she along with her mother performed puja on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. She also extended wished for Ugadi and Navratri.

Madhuri Dixit, Genelia Deshmukh and other stars gave a glimpse of their Gudi Padwa celebrations with family. Gudi Padwa, also known as the Marathi New Year, is a vibrant festival marking the start of a fresh year. It falls on the first day of the Chaitra month in the Hindu calendar.

नूतन वर्ष आणी गुढीपाडव्याच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा



Happy Gudi Padwa to all! Wishing for joy, prosperity, and countless blessings on this auspicious day. Let's embrace new beginnings with optimism and spread positivity everywhere we go. #GudiPadwa — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 9, 2024

Madhuri Dixit shared a video of her celebrations on Instagram while wishing her fans. She was dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire.

May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you happiness, prosperity, and success. Wishing you and your family a joyous and prosperous New Year! Happy Gudi Padwa! ?? #GudiPadwa #NewYear #Ting pic.twitter.com/ZNfCGB8J0w — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 9, 2024

Genelia Deshmukh shared a video on her Instagram story while giving a sneak peek of her celebration with family at home. The video showed her husband Riteish Deshmukh with kids setting up the house.

Wishing everyone a very happy & prosperous Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Navrati, Ugaadi, Navreh & Cheti Chand ? May this new year bring luck, success & happiness for us all #Ugadi #चैत्र शुक्ल #HinduNavVarsh pic.twitter.com/JEIOoJlj68 — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) April 9, 2024

Actor Randeep Hooda urged everyone to be positive and kind.

As you all hoist the Gudi today, let’s also raise our spirits high and fill the world with positivity & kindness, Wishing everyone a very Happy #GudiPadwa ❤️

Also, Warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi,Cheti Chand and Navreh. May the #HinduNavVarsh be full of hope, energy,… pic.twitter.com/hdsq3koBS3 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) April 9, 2024

He said: "As you all hoist the Gudi today, let's also raise our spirits high and fill the world with positivity and kindness. Wishing everyone a very happy #GudiPadwa. Also, warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Cheti Chand and Navreh. May the #HinduNavVarsh be full of hope, energy, health and prosperity for all."

Actress Sai Pallavi said: "Mee Andariki Ugadi Subhakankshalu, I wish everyone positivity and love."

Jr. NTR wrote on X (formerly called Twitter): "Wishing everyone a Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa and Chaitra Sukhladi."

Actor Sunny Deol wished everyone luck, success, and happiness.

He wrote: "Wishing everyone a very happy and prosperous Gudi Padwa, Baisakhi, Navrati, Ugaadi, Navreh and Cheti Chand. May this new year bring luck, success and happiness for us all. #Ugadi #HinduNavVarsh."

Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated on April 11, 2024, in India

Meanwhile, this year, the Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 11. Eid Al Fitr will begin on Wednesday in the UAE, authorities have confirmed.