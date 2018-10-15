Young Nandamuri heroes like Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram have once again shown their generous side by donating Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for AP Relief Fund to support the victims of cyclone Titli.
Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were hit by Titli, which claimed the lives of seven people in Srikakulam district. The loss is pegged at Rs 2,400 crore and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly approached the central government seeking an aid of Rs 1,200 crore for the rehabilitation.
Titli-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh are badly in need of help. Chandrababu Naidu requested everyone, "#CycloneTitli has left many of the lives in devastation in the northern coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. Join hands with Government of Andhra Pradesh in rebuilding their lives. Make a difference by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund & become a part of our efforts."
Nandamuri heroes were quick to respond to his plea. Mahesh S Koneru, the publicist for Nandamuri family, tweeted, "NTR @tarak9999 and Kalyan Ram @NANDAMURIKALYAN have announced 15 Lakh Rupees and 5 Lakh Rupees respectively , towards @AndhraPradeshCM 's Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of cyclone Titli victims in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh."
However, N Chandrababu Naidu got in to action immediately after the state was struck the cylcone. He took an aerial survey of the affected areas and assure to standby the victims. The CM mobilized a special team of 1000 officials to carry out restoration of facilities like power, roads, water, sanitation & medicines in the cyclone affected areas.
The AP CM announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of death in the Cyclone Titli. The families of the fishermen community were declared compensation on their damaged boats and nets along with a 50% subsidy to buy new ones - Rs. 30,000. New houses worth Rs 1.5 lakh will be sanctioned to the victims and partially damaged houses will be compensated with Rs 10,000.
శ్రీకాకుళం, విజయనగరం జిల్లాలో తిత్లీ తుపాను వల్ల కలిగిన తీవ్ర నష్టంపై ప్రధాని @narendramodi కి లేఖ ద్వారా తెలియజేశాము. రెండు జిల్లాల్లో రూ.2800 కోట్ల మేర నష్టం వాటిల్లిందని వివరించాము, తక్షణమే స్పందించి రూ.1200 కోట్లు ఇవ్వాలని కోరాము. #CycloneTitli pic.twitter.com/DSmJjKa3wc— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 13, 2018
Aerially surveyed the regions affected by #CycloneTitli in Andhra Pradesh. The government will ensure that basic necessities of the people like sanitation, health facilities are fulfilled and resources like safe drinking water, food are provided with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/S0SquauGGr— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 12, 2018
AP govt has mobilized a special team of 1000 officials to carry out restoration of facilities like power, roads, water, sanitation & medicines in the cyclone affected areas. RTG team is monitoring the disaster management & providing a minute to minute report of the relief work. pic.twitter.com/quFxIzgxdM— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 12, 2018
Govt of AP has announced a compensation of Rs. 5 Lac in case of death in the #CycloneTitli. Rice and other necessary commodities are also being distributed to all the cyclone-affected families. pic.twitter.com/SSAev9eHGl— Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) October 14, 2018
Families of the fishermen community in the #CycloneTitli affected places were declared compensation on their damaged boats and nets along with a 50% subsidy to buy new ones. Rs. 30,000 per Hec will be provided to the Aquaculture farmers to recover from the damage. pic.twitter.com/mFSNQ8yRGV— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 15, 2018
Assured necessary assistance to farmers as #CycloneTitli uprooted coconut & cashew trees in the affected region. More than 50% of the power supply has been restored so far & a special team of 1000 officials has been mobilized to carry out restoration work.https://t.co/k8YLDJuvjb— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 12, 2018
Following is the detailed report of the flood and disaster management scenario in @srikakulamgoap. The State government is taking all the measures to carry out restoration works.https://t.co/dMrb2Tpbjy— Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) October 13, 2018
భౌగోళికంగా తుపాన్ల బారిన పడే రాష్ట్రం మనది. అయితే నేడు విపత్తులు వచ్చినా ధైర్యంగా నిలబడి పరిస్థితులు చక్కదిద్దుకుంటున్నాం. నేడు తిత్లీలోను ప్రాణనష్టాన్ని నియంత్రించగలిగాం. పునరావాస చర్యలు త్వరితగతిన చేపట్టి అందరి సాయంతో బాధితులను ఆదుకుంటున్నాం. #CycloneTitli pic.twitter.com/Bz7bsx88Tg— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 13, 2018
Out of 822 PoPs/servers affected due to #CycloneTitli in @srikakulamgoap, about 330 have been restored. As per the orders of CM @ncbn, dedicated rescue operation teams are deployed in the affected areas to restore power and communication facilities and speed up the relief works. pic.twitter.com/omTDQcgiDr— Andhra Pradesh CM (@AndhraPradeshCM) October 13, 2018
We are taking important measures in order to provide clean and safe drinking water to all the citizens affected by #CycloneTitli. Feedback is being gathered through phone-calls to locate the areas with requirement and ensure that basic facilities like food and water are provided. pic.twitter.com/fGdQZtS6De— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 13, 2018
తిత్లీ తుపాను ప్రభావిత ప్రాంతాల్లో లక్షల సంఖ్యలో నేలకొరిగిన భారీ వృక్షాలు.. ఇళ్లపై, రోడ్లపై పడిపోయిన వృక్షాలను తొలగిస్తున్న సిబ్బంది, అధికారులు.. pic.twitter.com/iLwnfGdphe— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 13, 2018
Held a teleconference with authorities to assess public satisfaction with relief and restoration activities being carried out at #CycloneTilti hit areas. Instructed them to speed up electricity restoration, sanitation works and supply of food & clean water in all rescue centres. pic.twitter.com/XbrLki2sn4— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 15, 2018
Srikakulam District in the state of #AP is badly effected due to #CycloneTitli. Can't we create an Payment channel in @Paytm for Cyclone Titli Relief Fund. We are requesting @vijayshekhar to help the needy as like in #KeralaFloods. @ncbn @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/qq2zJgSyrD pic.twitter.com/8u85FeBwBv— Sreekanth Sompalli (@sreekanthsomp) October 13, 2018
Srikakulam District in the state of #AndhraPradesh is badly effected due to #CycloneTitli. Can't we create an Payment channel in @Paytm for Cyclone Titli Relief Fund. We are requesting @vijayshekhar to help the needy as like in #KeralaFloods. @ncbn @naralokesh @AndhraPradeshCM pic.twitter.com/vq8IeEV2xK— CBN ARMY (@CBN_ARMY) October 13, 2018
Srikakulam District in the state of #AndhraPradesh is badly effected due to #CycloneTitli. Can't we create an Payment channel in @Paytm for Cyclone Titli Relief Fund. We are requesting @vijayshekhar to help the needy as like in #KeralaFloods. pic.twitter.com/VuP4arWsFT— CBN ARMY PRAKASAM (@CBNARMYPRAKASAM) October 13, 2018
*Titli Cyclone AP Relief Fund*— Jayaraj Gedela (@urs_truly_jai) October 12, 2018
Infrastructure loss
7 deaths & counting
Livelihood at stake.
Srikakulam needs you!
Kindly support by donating whatever amount U could & spread the message!#savesrikakulam
Raise the funds.
Please retweet the cause!https://t.co/B7RBNBAMMY