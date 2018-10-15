Young Nandamuri heroes like Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram have once again shown their generous side by donating Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh for AP Relief Fund to support the victims of cyclone Titli.

Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were hit by Titli, which claimed the lives of seven people in Srikakulam district. The loss is pegged at Rs 2,400 crore and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has reportedly approached the central government seeking an aid of Rs 1,200 crore for the rehabilitation.

Titli-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh are badly in need of help. Chandrababu Naidu requested everyone, "#CycloneTitli has left many of the lives in devastation in the northern coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh. Join hands with Government of Andhra Pradesh in rebuilding their lives. Make a difference by contributing to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund & become a part of our efforts."

Nandamuri heroes were quick to respond to his plea. Mahesh S Koneru, the publicist for Nandamuri family, tweeted, "NTR @tarak9999 and Kalyan Ram @NANDAMURIKALYAN have announced 15 Lakh Rupees and 5 Lakh Rupees respectively , towards @AndhraPradeshCM 's Relief Fund for the rehabilitation of cyclone Titli victims in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh."

However, N Chandrababu Naidu got in to action immediately after the state was struck the cylcone. He took an aerial survey of the affected areas and assure to standby the victims. The CM mobilized a special team of 1000 officials to carry out restoration of facilities like power, roads, water, sanitation & medicines in the cyclone affected areas.

The AP CM announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh in case of death in the Cyclone Titli. The families of the fishermen community were declared compensation on their damaged boats and nets along with a 50% subsidy to buy new ones - Rs. 30,000. New houses worth Rs 1.5 lakh will be sanctioned to the victims and partially damaged houses will be compensated with Rs 10,000.