Telugu actor Jr NTR has joined the fitness campaign started by Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and challenged celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Rajamouli, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Koratala Siva.

Rathore recently started the challenge in order to urge the citizens of India to get fit and Hyderabad- based badminton player Saina Nehwal is one of the three celebs nominated by him. When she accepted it and nominated a couple of southern celebs, we had predicted that this campaign will go viral on the social media.

The campaign has indeed grown, with popular celebs joining this campaign. Junior NTR is the latest celeb to join the bandwagon, by accepting his challenge of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, who had nominated him along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suriya Sivakumar.

A day after he was nominated, Jr NTR accepted his challenge and took to Twitter to share his fitness video. He said that workout is routine job for him, as he is shedding weight for his next movie titled Aravindha Sametha. The normal rule is to nominate three people, but the young tiger went on to challenge five celebs.

Jr NTR nominated his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Tollywood superstars Mahesh Babu and Ram Charan and ace directors SS Rajamouli, and Koratala Siva. Meanwhile, he requested his followers to inform about his challenge to the mega power star, as he does not have a Twitter account.

Besides sharing his fitness Video, Jr NTR tweeted, Challenge accepted sir @Mohanlal ! This is a part of my fitness routine with @lloydstevenspt . I now challenge @NANDAMURIKALYAN , @urstrulyMahesh , Charan , @ssrajamouli & @sivakoratala to take the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge. Psst @upasanakonidela ..plz convey this to Charan"

On the other hand, Akkineni Nagarjuna accepted Akhil challenge and shared his fitness video on his Twitter account today (June 1). The senior Telugu actor nominated actors Nani and Karthi and Shilpa Reddy.

Along with the video, Nagarjuna tweeted, "Here we go @AkhilAkkineni8 my reply for #HumFitToIndiaFit challenge..I challenge @NameisNani @Karthi_Offl @shilpareddy217 to post there fitness videos. My exercise regime today lower body heavy for strength and upper body light for recovery".