JPC chairman to interact with farmers in K'taka on Nov 7

The Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Jagadambika Pal on Waqf will visit Karnataka on November 7 to interact with farmers in connection with the notices issued to farmers, temples, and religious institutions by the state government.

He will also address the issue of changing the land and revenue records of these properties to make the Waqf board the owner of the property.

BJP National Youth President and MP Tejasvi Surya has made an appeal in this regard to the JPC Chairman Jagadambika Pal.

Tejasvi Surya stated on Tuesday that the chairman of JPC on Waqf has kindly consented to my request to visit Hubballi and Vijayapura districts on 7th November to interact with farmers affected by the Waqf's predatory action.

"The chairman will interact with farmer organisations, Mutts and petitions given to him will be placed before the JPC," he said.

Earlier, he had alleged that all the temples and mutts will be handed over to the Muslims if people again voted for the Congress.

He claimed that more lands of farmers are being named as the Waqf property in the state, adding that in Karnataka, the Waqf board has claimed more than 50,000 acres of land.

He said no one can predict when the farmers' lands will be transferred to the Waqf board.

"I have brought this matter to the notice of the Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC). I have requested the Chairperson to come down to Hubballi and Bengaluru to receive the petitions from farmers. He is likely to visit the state on November 6 and 7," he added.

He alleged that as per the instructions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan is conducting the Waqf Adalats.

"Under which law the provision for conducting the Waqf Adalat is made? What is the legal standing for the Waqf Adalat? Which provision of the Constitution allows the Waqf Adalat? The Waqf Adalat is an unconstitutional invention of the Congress party. Until the Congress party stops Waqf Adalats, the BJP will agitate," he said.

He said that many cases of South Indian states have come before the JPC, adding that the Waqf board has claimed the temples which existed before when Islam was born.

(With inputs from IANS)