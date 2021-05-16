A mob committing some of the worst crimes against humanity, unfortunately, is neither rare nor a thing of the past. But what's even more discouraging than lawlessness itself, is when the very custodians of law appear to look the other way.

In what can be called a quiet unsettling video, a journalist can be seen being attacked by half a dozen men while policemen can be seen helplessly lurking around the scene. In the short clip, there appears to be no effort whatsoever, by the police in either trying to rescue the one being attacked or trying to control those attacking. The incident happened at Community Health Center, Benwa, Dumriaganj in Uttar Pradesh and the journalist was being brutally beaten up for allegedly covering Corona's ground reality.

A Journalist was brutally beaten up by BJP Goons for showing ground reality of COVID Management in Uttar Pradesh. This is how Yogi Ji is tackling COVID cases in UP.

Video from @Abhay_journo's timeline. pic.twitter.com/lxORwa3YHk — Gulvinder Singh (@rebelliousdogra) May 16, 2021

What the police has to say?

Superintendent of Police, Siddharthnagar in a video byte, spoke about the event where the gathering occurred. There was an inauguration of 50-bed hospital by a minister. Present at the event were SDM and the minister and several other officials. As soon as the minister left, an argument ensued and which later translated to violence. The press itself started fighting and arguing among themselves. As per the police the incident happened between two sides of journalists at the Community Health Center in Benwa, Dumriaganj.

The netizens were quick to point out the disparity between the police statement and the video, wherein none of those attacking appeared to be reporters or journalists, media reported.

The statement from the editor

The editor-in-chief of the local media channel, Brajesh Misra condemned the attack in strongly-worded posts. "The Dumriaganj journalist of India News engaged in coverage of the village-poor on the Corona tragedy was assaulted. These events happened in the presence of SDM and MLA. Law and order is not the rule in Siddharthanagar. DM SP is keeping his eyes closed. Our journalists will not continue the coverage of the poor," he tweeted on his official Twitter handle much to the discouragement and grief of those who share a similar ideology on-ground reporting from the remote areas.

The journalist in question Amin Farooqui was held back at the police station, while no action, allegedly has been taken on the attackers.

The incident leaves netizens fuming



Even for those who mentioned being used-to the lawlessness in UP, the video came as a shocker. As much as the attackers, it is the police statement that came in for strong criticism and dissection.