One Mumbai-based journalist has reportedly filed a criminal complaint against superstar Salman Khan, accusing him and his bodyguards of physically assaulting him.

The journalist named Ashok S. Pandey has filed the case at the 10th Court in Mumbai stating that Salman and his aids physically assaulted him and also tried to destroy his phone.

In his complaint, Ashok stated that on April 24, while driving through Juhu to Kandivali, he spotted Salman cycling on the road with his two bodyguards. According to him, he sought permission from the two escorts to record Salman on his phone, and the two agreed. However, when Salman noticed that he was being filmed, the two bodyguards started assaulting him, and the actor also allegedly joined them.

The complainant stated that Salman snatched away his phone, and tried to destroy it. "The matter will come up for hearing on July 12. At that time, the court will decide whether the police will be directed to conduct an investigation, or issue summons to the accused," Ashok told IANS.

It is to be mentioned that Ashok had filed a complaint right after the alleged incident happened, but the police reportedly disposed the case off stating there was no crime committed, the complainant said.

In his fresh complaint, Ashok asked the Court to order police to carry out a detailed investigation into the matter, and accordingly take action against Salman.

He even stated that one of the bodyguards of Salman called him, and asked him to settle the matter outside the court.

